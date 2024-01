ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Network of Seismic Stations has recorded an earthquake near Almaty city today at 3:20 p.m. local time.

The earthquake epicenter was located 5 km west of Almaty city.

Energy class of the earthquake: 8.5. MPV magnitude: 3.7. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.20° N 76.90° E. Depth: 10 km. Information on perceptibility (as per MSK-64 scale): it was felt across Almaty city within degrees II and III.