Quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova undergoes arm surgery, in stable condition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The condition of Sabina Mamadyarova, the Kazakhstani national found alive under the rubble in quake-hit Türkiye, is stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson, quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova is currently at the hospital in the city of Adana. She had her broken arm operated yesterday. Her condition is regarded as stable.

As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeds 16,000.