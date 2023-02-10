EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 10 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova undergoes arm surgery, in stable condition

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The condition of Sabina Mamadyarova, the Kazakhstani national found alive under the rubble in quake-hit Türkiye, is stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson, quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova is currently at the hospital in the city of Adana. She had her broken arm operated yesterday. Her condition is regarded as stable.

    As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeds 16,000.


    Tags:
    Earthquake Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!