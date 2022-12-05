Quake, tsunami and fresh eruption hit Stromboli

ROME. KAZINFORM - A quake, tsunami and a fresh eruption hit the iconic island of Stromboli on Sunday, ANSA reports.

The 4.6 magnitude tremor triggered a tsunami wave off the Aeolian island of about one and a half metres high, although it barely reached the coast.

The tidal wave was reportedly caused by a piece of the the Sciara del Fuoco section of the volcano breaking off and slamming into the sea.

Alarms rang out on the island but, according to Civil Protection reports, no damage was reported.

The eruption form the highly active southeast section of the volcano continued Monday and the lava reached the sea where it sank steamily into the coastal waters.

An orange alert was in place for volcanic activity while the Civil Protection department issued a pre-alert.

Photo: ANSA