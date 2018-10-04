Quake, tsunami sweep away dozens of homes on Indonesian island

DONGGALA. KAZINFORM With his very own eyes Andi Fadli saw his hopes to save his aunt and three nephews quickly fading away when their house along with 32 others fell into the sea following last week's powerful earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

As of Thursday, the death toll from Friday's earthquake and tsunami disasters has risen to 1,424 as bodies continue to be found in the rubble, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, KYODO NEWS reports.

Most of the deaths occurred in Palu, the capital of the island's Central Sulawesi province, and the nearby coastal town of Donggala, which bore the brunt of the tsunamis.