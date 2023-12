NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations registered the quake on August 4 at 06:41:50 p.m. Almaty time.

The magnitude 3.9 earthquake was centered 259 km northeastwards Almaty city in the territory of Almaty region. It occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Another quake occurred at 07:15:29 p.m. local time in the territory of Almaty region. Its magnitude is 3.5., energy class is 8.8. It was centered 262 km northeastwards Almaty city.