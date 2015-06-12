Qualifier topples Kazakh tennis player Diyas in Nottingham

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas has crashed out of the WTA's Aegon Open Nottingham with the prize fund of $250,000, Sports.kz reports.

The world №32 was stunned by qualifier Sachia Vickery from the U.S. Vickery currently ranked 129th in the world needed three sets to eliminate Diyas 4:6, 7:6, 6:1.

Recall that the 21-year-old Diyas defeated Italian Francesca Schiavone in two straight sets in the first round of the tournament.