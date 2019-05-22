Quality healthcare services must be accessible for all - Tokayev

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is paying a working visit to Aktobe region has met with healthcare workers of the region, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Addressing the participants, the President said that quality health care services must be accessible for all the nationals regardless of their place of living. "That is why, expanding the network of primary care is a crucial task," he pointed out.



The Head of State added that beginning from June 1, 2019 salaries of healthcare workers will be increased by 30%.



120bn tenge will be spent on construction of ten healthcare facilities in seven regions in 2019-2021, he added.