Quarantine restrictions extended at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Quarantine restrictions are extended at Tengiz, Prorva and Morskoy oilfields in Atyrau region since 00:00 December 7 this year to stabilize the epidemiological situation.

The acting chief sanitary doctor of Zhylyoi district signed the corresponding decree.

Entry and exit restrictions are in place but for law enforcement and specialized agencies, sanitary and epidemiological, firefighting services.