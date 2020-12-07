EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:41, 07 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Quarantine restrictions extended at Tengiz oilfield

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Quarantine restrictions are extended at Tengiz, Prorva and Morskoy oilfields in Atyrau region since 00:00 December 7 this year to stabilize the epidemiological situation.

    The acting chief sanitary doctor of Zhylyoi district signed the corresponding decree.

    Entry and exit restrictions are in place but for law enforcement and specialized agencies, sanitary and epidemiological, firefighting services.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!