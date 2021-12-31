Quarantine scrapped for triple-jabbed, COVID-recovered, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM A government decree was published on Friday scrapping COVID-19 quarantine for those who have had three vaccine doses, have been double-jabbed for less than four months, or have recovered from a virus bout, and come into contact with a positive case.

A health ministry circular further explained the moves, ANSA reports.

While not being obliged to self-isolate, these categories will have to wear the stronger FFP2 facemask for ten days after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

The circular also said the double-jabbed for over six months had lower protection against the more infectious Omicron variant but the booster jab would restore vaccine efficacy to levels comparable to those that worked against the previous Delta variant.

It said the booster wards off serious illness from Omicron.

The decree also extended the Super Green Pass proving full inoculation to almost all areas of life, from public transport to hotels, stadiums and fairs as well restaurant and pub facilities outdoors.

The decree will come into force on January 10.

Italy's regions are pressing the government to extend the Super Green Pass, which attests to getting the booster or having the second jab less than four months previously, to all walks of working life.

The government is expected to assess this request at a cabinet meeting probably on January 5, sources said Wednesday. It is currently needed by frontline health workers and other categories dealing with the public.

The decree also mandated a return to reduced 50% capacity in soccer stadiums, and introduced price controls for the stronger, FFP2 facemasks. The special masks, which provide much more protection than ordinary surgical masks, will cost just 50 cents from Friday.

The moves come amid a surge in the more infectious Omicron variant which saw almost 130,000 new cases recorded Thursday.

The interior ministry has beefed up COVID checks against gatherings on New Year's Eve. Italy's anti-vaxxers and anti-Green Pass campaigners have branded the decree as worsening what they have dubbed «apartheid» and «Nazi persecution».