Quarter of monthly snow fell overnight in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 7-8 mm of snow fell in Petropavlovsk on the night of November 28th to 29th, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Residents of Petropavlovsk saw a snowy morning today. During the night, the roads and yards got covered with a layer of snow overnight. According to the North Kazakhstan regional branch of Kazhydromet Weather Service, 7-8 mm snow last night fell in the city, and 2 to 13.6 mm across the region.

"For the last third of November, the normal precipitation is 9 mm. In one month, the total average precipitation is 30 mm," said Natalya Levina, Deputy Head of the Met Office's branch.