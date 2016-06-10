Queen Elizabeth II: 90th birthday celebration weekend begins

LONDON. KAZINFORM A weekend of celebrations begins for Queen Elizabeth II as she officially marks her 90th birthday.

Before the festivities, a new photograph of the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh -- who turns 95 today -- was released to commemorate their joint birthday.

The Queen and Prince Phillip will attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family and politicians past and present.

Readers at the service include renowned broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough and British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The annual Trooping the Color will take place on June 11 -- an impressive display where over 1,400 officers and men parade together with 200 horses and more than 400 musicians.

This is followed by members of the royal family making their annual appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, ending with a flypast by the British Royal Air Force.

On June 12, the Queen will host a highly anticipated street party for 10,000 people.

The Patron's Lunch -- celebrating the Queen's patronage of over 600 charities and organizations -- will be held on The Mall, the road leading to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's actual birthday is April 21. But public celebrations take place in June -- a tradition started by King George II in 1748.

