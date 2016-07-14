Queen Elizabeth II appoints Theresa May next UK Prime Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Queen Elizabeth II appointed Theresa May new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

May's audience, in which the Queen instructed May to form a new cabinet of ministers, took place shortly after the British monarch accepted David Cameron's resignation.

​May is then expected to arrive at her new residence, Downing Street, where a ceremonial handing of the keys and a nuclear suitcase will take place.

​Theresa May is widely believed to name her key cabinet members by late Wednesday.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az