    03:29, 14 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Queen Elizabeth II appoints Theresa May next UK Prime Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Queen Elizabeth II appointed Theresa May new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

    May's audience, in which the Queen instructed May to form a new cabinet of ministers, took place shortly after the British monarch accepted David Cameron's resignation.

    ​May is then expected to arrive at her new residence, Downing Street, where a ceremonial handing of the keys and a nuclear suitcase will take place.

    ​Theresa May is widely believed to name her key cabinet members by late Wednesday.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az 

