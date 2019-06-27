Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving new letters and telegrams of congratulations on his election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In her telegram, Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, wholeheartedly congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President of Kazakhstan. She wished all the best to the President and the people of Kazakhstan and expressed hope for the continuation of excellent relations between the two countries.



Congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the presidential election, Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his readiness for further bilateral interaction. "Taking this opportunity, I want to assure that we highly appreciate the cooperation between our friendly countries and also aim at developing it in the interests of our states," the Emir of Kuwait writes.



Acting President of Algeria Abdelkader Bensalah also sent a congratulatory message to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "Good historical ties and relations have been established between our countries. I express my readiness to work together with you for the benefit of our countries and to strengthen interaction bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations," the telegram reads.



The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, in his congratulations highlighted the wealth of political experience of the Head of State and wished prosperity to Kazakhstan. "Jamaica and Kazakhstan have maintained warm relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations twenty-four years ago. Working on bolstering these ties in the coming years, I hope for the expansion of cooperation in matters of mutual interest," writes Andrew Holness.



The ex-President of Mongolia, Nambaryn Enkhbayar, in his congratulatory letter expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakhstan and raising the well-being of the people under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "I believe that Mongolia-Kazakhstan partnership relations based on the common history and the closeness between the peoples will propel to a new level," said Nambaryn Enkhbayar.



Rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichiy said that MSU's staff appreciates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's attitude toward the development of strategic and friendly relations with Russia and thanked the Head of State for his attention to the university's activities.



Chairman of the Association of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Alumni in Switzerland, Yuri Nazarkin, on behalf of the association, also warmly congratulated the Head of State. "We wish you success in accomplishing all immense government tasks for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan. We are confident that your vast international experience will further strengthen the global stature of your country," the telegram reads.



The Head of State was also congratulated by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya, UN Resident Coordinator in Chad Stephen Tull, President of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Wolfgang Buechele, Chairman of the Portugal-Kazakhstan Commerce Chamber Nuno Miguel Afonso Lopes, Co-Chair of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Friendship Group of the Swiss Federal Assembly Filippo Lombardi, Chairman of Total Patrick Pouyanné, President of Inpex Corporation Takayuki Ueda, Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrey Belyaninov, General Director of Tengizchevroil Imer Bonner, and the staff of Beijing Language and Culture University.