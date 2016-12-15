Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Kazakhstan on 25 years of independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence.

The British Embassy in Astana shared the text of the congratulatory message via Facebook.



"It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, in the year in which Kazakhstan celebrates 25 years of independence, together with my best wishes for the people of Kazakhstan in the coming year," the message reads.