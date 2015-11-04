LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, Akorda press service informs.

The President told The Queen about the results of his visit to Great Britain having positively noted a huge number of the agreements signed. The Head of State highlighted the importance of British vector in the country's foreign policy proved both at the top level and by interaction between business circles, academic communities of the two countries. Besides, the Kazakh Leader touched upon the economic modernization reforms conducted presently in Kazakhstan and the role of British capital in this process. In turn, Elizabeth II highly appraised the results of the Kazakh President's official trip to the UK and expressed confidence that these results would favor further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries and will ensure prosperity of Kazakhstan and the UK nations.