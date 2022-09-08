Queen Elizabeth II under 'medical supervision' over concerns for her health

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under «medical supervision» over concerns for her health, the Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,» a palace statement said.

«The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,» it added.

The 96-year-old monarch has been in her Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland for the summer holiday.

The queen who has had mobility issues has canceled a number of public appearances since last year.

«The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,» Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

«My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,» she said.









Photo : Jane Barlow/PA











