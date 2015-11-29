Queen of Kazakh showbiz Bayan Yessentayeva to introduce new boy band (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the most beautiful and popular producers of Kazakhstan Bayan Yessentayeva will introduce her new boy-band on November 30, 2015.

“I am so excited. I can hardly wait for this moment! Three months have passed since the shooting ended. On Monday you will see and listen to a new, cool, fashionable and a young team of four guys! They are the best for us! Don’t miss us in “Night Studio” [popular TV show by Nurlan Koyanbayev - editor] on Kazakhstan TV Channel, at 23:00 November 30,” she wrote on her social network pages.

Bayan Yessentayeva is a famous actress, TV host, singer, producer, editor and co-owner of “Gashyktar Alemi” magazine.