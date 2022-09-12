EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:41, 12 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral for Edinburgh

    None
    EDINBURGH, UK. KAZINFORM The funeral cortege of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle on Sunday for the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, EFE reports.

    The sovereign's oak coffin was draped with the royal banner of Scotland and a wreath of white flowers.

    The funeral cortege began a six-hour journey from the Queen’s Balmoral residence, where she died on Thursday aged 96, for the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royal residence in Scotland’s capital.


    Photo: efe.com


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!