Queen schedules meeting with senior royals to discuss Sussexes' future

LONDON. KAZINFORM Queen Elizabeth II has called for a meeting with senior royals to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after the pair announced they were stepping back from senior royal life, EFE reports.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told media that the Queen would meet with Harry; his father and first in line to the throne, Prince Charles and his elder brother and second in line to the throne Prince William at Sandringham on Monday.