Quick look at China's new cabinet lineup
The following is the list:
Vice premiers: Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua, Liu He
State councilors: Wei Fenghe, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie, Zhao Kezhi
Secretary-general of the State Council: Xiao Jie
-- Wang Yi, minister of foreign affairs
-- Wei Fenghe, minister of national defense
-- He Lifeng, head of the national development and reform commission
-- Chen Baosheng, minister of education
-- Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology
-- Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology
-- Bater, head of the state ethnic affairs commission
-- Zhao Kezhi, minister of public security
-- Chen Wenqing, minister of state security
-- Huang Shuxian, minister of civil affairs
-- Fu Zhenghua, minister of justice
-- Liu Kun, minister of finance
-- Zhang Jinan, minister of human resources and social security
-- Lu Hao, minister of natural resources
-- Li Ganjie, minister of ecological environment
-- Wang Menghui, minister of housing and urban-rural development
-- Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport
-- E Jingping, minister of water resources
-- Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs
-- Zhong Shan, minister of commerce
-- Luo Shugang, minister of culture and tourism
-- Ma Xiaowei, head of the national health commission
-- Sun Shaocheng, minister of veterans affairs
-- Wang Yupu, minister of emergency management
-- Yi Gang, governor of the people's bank of China
-- Hu Zejun, auditor-general of the national audit office.