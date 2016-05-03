EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:39, 03 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Quota for foreign labor force in Kazakhstan equals 63 thousand

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to official sources, over 5 years the number of foreign citizens arriving in Kazakhstan has not changed.

    Employment of foreign workers in Kazakhstan is regulated by quotas, i.e. the Government sets the maximum number of foreign workers arriving to Kazakhstan. This quota does not exceed 0.7% of the economically active population. Thus, in 2016 the quota is 63 thousand people.
    In the previous year the quota was about the same. However, in 2015 it equaled 32 thousand foreign workers.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!