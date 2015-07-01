Quran expo’s int’l section to kick off Wednesday night

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The international section of the 23rd Tehran International Holy Quran Exhibition will be inaugurated in a ceremony on Wednesday night.

Mehrdad Agahi, the director of the international section, told IQNA that the opening ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. with the participation of a number of Quranic and cultural officials, including Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman. This year, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization is charged with running the Quranic expo's international section. Agahi noted that 12 artists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq, Kuwait, France, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be present at the opening function. He added that they will be in Tehran for a week but their artworks will be on display at the exhibition until the end of the cultural event. The artworks to be showcased at the international section are in different fields of art including calligraphy, tile making, photography and calligraphy-painting, he went on to say. The 23rd edition of Tehran International Holy Quran Exhibition was launched in the Iranian capital city on Wednesday, June 24. The Quranic event is annually mounted by the ministry of culture and Islamic guidance, according to IRNA. It is organized during the blessed month of Ramadan with the aim of stimulating development and promotion in concepts of the Noble Quran. The expo showcases the latest developments and achievements in Quranic sciences, activities and products.