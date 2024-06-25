QyzPU, Michigan State University sign memo of coop

As part of an official trip to the universities of the U.S., a delegation of QyzPU (Kazakh National Women's Teacher Training University) visited preschool, STEM education laboratories of the Michigan State University and had a meeting with the MSU leadership, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Michigan State University is a research institution ranked among the world’s Top-100 universities. The University tops the latest rankings of higher education and education management and holds the leading positions in educational programs development and design.

Steven Hanson, vice provost and dean of International Studies and Programs of the MSU, noted the importance of this cooperation, saying that the MSU actively cooperates with Kazakhstani colleagues and is pleased to have new opportunities for collaboration with the pedagogical universities of Kazakhstan.

According to QyzPU Chair of the Managing Board – Rector Dr Gulmira Qanay, signing the memorandum of cooperation will let expand the interaction between QyzPU and MSU in upgrading qualification of the teachers of schools and will ensure exchange of experience between the faculties and carrying out joint research projects.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

The teachers of QyzPU undergo research traineeships at the MSU under the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship Program.

From 2024, QyzPU plans to host MSU professors as visiting scholars. Two more universities are also interested in a joint launch of educational programs for Astana schools.