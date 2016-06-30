R. Erdogan congratulated N. Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as nonpermanent member of UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the talk the Turkish President congratulated N. Nazarbayev on the election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 in New York on June 28.

The President of Kazakhstan, in turn, expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

N. Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan strongly condemns the actions of the international terrorism and extremism threatening global security.

The President of Turkey thanked the Kazakh President for his contribution and big work aimed at restoration of the relations between Turkey and Russia.

The Turkish President also informed N. Nazarbayev about his recent telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and expressed hope that the relations between Ankara and Moscow would improve.

R. Erdogan also invited the President of Kazakhstan to visit Turkey at any convenient for him time.

The telephone conversation was held on the initiative of the Turkish side.