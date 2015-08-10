R. Fazel: It would be great to hold Ice Hockey World Championship in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the IIHF Rene Fazel shared his impressions from the new ice arena in Astana and told about an opportunity to hold the ice hockey world championship in Kazakhstan.

- What do you think of Kazakhstan?

- I like this country a lot, and this is not my first trip here. People in Kazakhstan are very friendly and hospitable.

- What do you think about holding the world championship in the new ice arena in Astana?

- It would be great. Why not? There is also a great arena in Almaty, we could organize the world championship in two cities. This is a good idea.

- Do you like this new ice arena in Astana?

- It is beautiful. I am impressed. This is a great arena and it has the right atmosphere. 12 thousand seats, it is just an ideal capacity. I congratulate you and all the ice hockey fans of Astana and Kazakhstan on having this new arena. The ice is among the best around Europe.

- Beijing won the right to host the Olympic Games-2022 over Almaty. Who were you pulling for?

- My heart goes to Kazakhstan. However, my mind tells me that China has a larger population and it is better for development of winter sports. Thus, China has a greater potential in this regard.

- What do you think of development of ice hockey in Kazakhstan over the recent years?

- When I saw all the young hockey players of "Barys" school, I thought they were the future of the game for this country. It is great to have big star players, but it is also important to have those will become those stars in the future. We need facilities, trainers. Big stars of the game require a lot of money, but we have to invest into children primarily. It is more important.

- What is your opinion about an idea of a team from China in the KHL?

- I discussed this issue with the president of the league and he wants a team from China to play in the KHL. China is also interested in being a part of the league. Obviously, foreign players will be playing for that team. But, this is the beginning and a good start for preparation for the Olympic Games-2022. This is going to be very hard to build a good team in seven years, but it is possible.

- When will it be possible to organize the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kazakhstan, or the Ice Hockey World Junior Championships at least?

- We are already working with Gleb Karatayev on organizing the U-20 world championship in the first division, Group A in 2017. I was in Astana during the Asian Games and I know that Astana has everything required for hosting a big sports event.

- The world championship under 20 years old, it is good, but what about a really big event?

- The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is not impossible. The most important part is that the team has to stably play in the top division. In this case it will much easier to organize the world championship in Astana.

- What do you know about "Barys"?

- A friend of mine, Andrei Khomutov, worked as trainer of "Barys". He used to tell me about Kazakhstan, traditions of ice hockey in Ust-Kamenogorsk. I've known Askar Mamin for many years already.

- Can you name your top five players?

- There are so many of them. I've been a fan of the ice hockey of the Soviet era since my childhood. So, they are Mikhailov, Yakushev, Petrov, Kharlamov. My favorite player is Igor Larionov.