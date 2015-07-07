R. Kadyrov: Some presidents ruin their countries but N. Nazarbayev makes Kazakhstan stronger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov posted his congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on Instagram.

He noted that it was a great honor for him to congratulate one of the most outstanding politicians of modern times, friend of Russia and Chechnya, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to Ramzan Kadyrov, First President of Chechnya Akhmat-Hadzhi Kadyrov respected N. Nazarbayev a lot.

"He called N. Nazarbayev true father of the Kazakh nation, wise and great man. N. Nazarbayev managed to lead his country through many difficult situations after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He realized that the future of Kazakhstan was tightly connected with strong friendship and brotherly relations with Russia," R. Kadyrov wrote.

"Now some hot heads are busy ruining their countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev strengthens economic and political stability of Kazakhstan, develops relations with Russia. Dear Mr. President! I wish your strong health, happiness and wellbeing and a lot of new achievements to the people of Kazakhstan!" the President of Chechnya wrote.