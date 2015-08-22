EN
    14:12, 22 August 2015 | GMT +6

    R. Oshakbayev appointed Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rakhim Oshakbayev named Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan. Head of the Ministry Asset Issekeshev introduced his deputy to the personnel of the ministry, secretary of the Investment and Development Ministry Kaisar Zhumabaiuly informed via Facebook.

    Rakhim Ashakbayev previously worked as Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs since September 2013.

