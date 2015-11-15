EN
    19:37, 15 November 2015 | GMT +6

    R. Rousey hospitalized after KO

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ronda Rousey was hospitalized after being knocked out by Holly Holm in their UFC fight in Melbourne, Australia, Vesti.kz reports referring to R-Sport citing TMZ.

    After the fight R. Rousey did not talk to journalists as she was transported to the local hospital. The type of injury she suffered wasn't disclosed.

    As earlier reported, R. Rousey had her first loss in her professional career being knocked out by Holly Holm today. Holm recorded her 10 th victory in as many fights.

