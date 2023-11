ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva won the match of the first round of the Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem with a prize fund of $226 thousand, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Andrea Petkovic from Germany was defeated in two sets - 6:3, 6:4.

Putintseva's next opponent will be an American Varvara Lepchenko, which earlier defeated Kirsten Flipkens from Belgium.