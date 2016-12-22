EN
    12:17, 22 December 2016

    Race dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence to be held on Dec 25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A race dated to 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held at the Triathlon Park in Astana on December 25. It is set to promote healthy lifestyle.

    Amateur runners will have to cover the distance of 2,500m. Organizers say that professional runners will have two options - 5,000m and 1,000m distance. Everyone is welcome to participate in the event.

    The race is organized by the Republican Association "Kazakhstan Builders Union" and the Public Association "The Astana Marathon Runners Club - Astana Zhelayagy" with the support of the Astana city administration.

