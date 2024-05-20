Race in honor of Kazakh people's heroes held in Washington, DC

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of People's Heroes Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and Sagadat Nurmagambetov, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States hosted a race in Washington's Central Park, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The sporting event was held in the park "World War II Memorial," where our compatriots ran a distance of approximately five kilometers with the state flags of the Republic of Kazakhstan in honor of the memory of the Kazakh heroes.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/ Kazinform

One of the participants in the sporting event, Arailym Aibekova, a scholarship student at George Washington University, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the event honoring the Kazakh heroes. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that their memory is never forgotten. Despite the inclement weather, Arailym noted that the participants maintained a positive and enthusiastic demeanor throughout the event.

Among the participants in the marathon were several young Kazakhstani competitors. The youngest were sisters Zara and Kira Omarov, aged 8 and 4 years, who completed the entire distance on an equal footing with adults.

First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the US Gaukhar Kizatolla noted that the diplomatic institution is organizing this event for the first time in the center of Washington in honor of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the national heroes of Kazakhstan.

The diplomat announced the transfer of the baton to Kazakh diplomats in other foreign countries and colleagues in Astana.