ASTANA. KAZINFORM The radicals detained in Almaty region planned to hijack a plane for committing and act of terrorism similar to September 11, 2011 attacks in the U.S.

“On 18 August, the employees of the National Security Committee detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and two previously convicted Kazakhstani nationals. The group wanted to arouse a great resonance in the society, for which they planned to make terror attacks in the public places. Besides, they conducted surveillance in the territory of Taldykorgan Airport and studied the possibility of hijacking a civil or a military plane for carrying out a terrorist attack, like in the U.S. on September 11,” the press service of the National Security Committee informed.

Ahead of the attack, the detainees planned to shot a video to explain their actions and post it in internet. They also planned to commit an armed assault on the heads of farms and a micro-loan organization to get money for buying firearms and ammunition.

Recall that on August 18, during a special raid in Almaty region, the employees of the National Security Committee detained four members of a radical group which had planned to carry out several terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan.

According to the NSC press service, the detainees turned out to be nationals of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. They were hiding the components of improvised explosive devices and religious-extremists materials which were withdrawn.

Kyrgyz MFA confirmed that one of the members of the group was a national of Kyrgyzstan.