Radioactive materials detected in groundwater at New York NPP - Governor

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Radioactive materials were detected in groundwater at a nuclear facility not far from New York City, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said in a statement, announcing an investigation into the issue.

In a letter to Seggos and Zucker, Cuomo wrote that this was not the first leak of radioactive water from the Indian Point facility, which has also experienced "significant failure in its operation and maintenance."

"Yesterday I learned that radioactive tritium-contaminated water leaked into the groundwater at the Indian Point Nuclear facility. The company reported alarming levels of radioactivity at three monitoring wells, with one well's radioactivity increasing nearly 65,000 percent," Cuomo said in a Saturday statement.

According to the governor, the contamination does not pose a threat to public health and has not travelled off site.

"This latest failure at Indian Point is unacceptable and I have directed Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Basil Seggos and Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to fully investigate this incident," Cuomo added.

In May, a transformer at the nuclear plant exploded, caught fire and discharged oil, which leaked into Hudson River with storm drains.

Source: Sputniknews.com