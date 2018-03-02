EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:07, 02 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Radioactive water accumulation contained, Fukushima plant operator says

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant said Friday it has managed to control the accumulation of contaminated water in the plant and added that the extraction of melted atomic fuel from the reactors is the biggest challenge in the short and medium term, EFE reports.

    Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and the Japanese government, which is supervising the decommissioning of the plant, gave a positive assessment of the cleanup work's progress, a few days before the seventh anniversary of the catastrophe in Japan's northeastern Fukushima prefecture.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!