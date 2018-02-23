Radiological center to be finally launched in Semey in early 2019

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A radiological center will be put into service in the city of Semey in 2019, Kazinform reports.

Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov broke the news at the reporting meeting with the population (town hall meeting) on Friday.



After some difficulties and controversy, governor Akhmetov said, the radiological center is expected to be finally launched in Semey in early 2019.



According to him, there were doubts the installed equipment of the center is safe to use. After two years of court proceedings and consultations with a special commission, it looks like the problem will be solved by the yearend.