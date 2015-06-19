LIVERPOOL. KAZINFORM - Liverpool have formally rejected a second bid from Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling.

It is understood the new offer was a basic £35.5m, which would have risen to nearer £40m when various extras were added. The Reds value the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid, at £50m, BBC reported. Last week, Liverpool turned down a bid of £25m, plus add-ons, from Premier League rivals City. Sterling joined Liverpool from QPR in 2010 and is under contract until 2017, but has rejected the offer of a new £100,000-a-week deal. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said last month he expected Sterling to stay at Anfield for the remainder of his current deal.