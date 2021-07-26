Rail transit traffic up 32% in Kazakhstan
The country carried out a number of projects, including the Zhezkazgan-Beineu project linking the center with the west, double-tracking project between Almaty and Shu, construction of necessary port and terminal infrastructure in Aktau, Kuryk, Khorgos ports, and so on.
The country’s current rail transit traffic is 3.6-time more than that in 2016. Last year the figure stood at 876 thousand TEU, 32% more than in 2019.
In his words, rail transit traffic was estimated at over 800 thousand TEU in the first half-year of 2021 rising by 36% than in the same period of last year, including transit container traffic at over 530 thousand TEU, a 44% rise. He added that the figure is to set to be increased to around one million by the yearend and up to 1,660 thousand TEU by 2025.