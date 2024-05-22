Rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China grows by 14%

Rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China grew by 14% in January-April this year to reach 10.1 million tons compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.

Exports soared by 21% up to 4.5 million tons.

Rail freight through the Altynkol-Khorgos border crossing rose by 8% against last year's rates to hit 4.2 million tons. Exports increased by 42% up to 1.5 million tons.

Carriage of goods by rail via the Dostyk station reached 5.9 million tons that is 18% more than in 2023. Exports grew by 13% to 3 million tons.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is projected to increase exports of manufactured goos to China by 2.5 times.