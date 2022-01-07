Railway service fully restored in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 7 railway service has been fully restored in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

All the railway stations closed amid the unrest are open now. The trains started running through Makat, Aral-Teniz, Beineu, Mangistau and Sekseul stations. All the delayed trains are travelling now to destinations.

As earlier reported, 25 passenger trains were cancelled at large. 75 out of 129 cargo trains are still suspended.