EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:02, 19 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Rain affected regions to receive subsidized diesel fuel for grain drying

    Rain affected regions to receive subsidized diesel fuel for grain drying
    Photo: KazInform

    Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov informed the Cabinet about the measures taken to mitigate the consequences of rainstorms in grain sowing regions, Kazinform reports.

    "The Ministry of Agriculture together with the Ministry of Energy decided to allocate diesel fuel to the regions to help farmers and minimize the consequences of lasting rainfall. The admission of requests from the regions began September 18," said Saparov.

    According to the regional akimats, general demand in diesel fuel is 73,000 tons. 19,000 tons will be provided from unsold fuel reserve at a price not exceeding 250 tenge per litre.

    "The Food Corporation has already proceeded to examining the existing reserves of grain for their suitability to be used as seeds," the Minister added.

    Tags:
    Harvest Agriculture Government
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!