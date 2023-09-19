Rain affected regions to receive subsidized diesel fuel for grain drying

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov informed the Cabinet about the measures taken to mitigate the consequences of rainstorms in grain sowing regions, Kazinform reports.

"The Ministry of Agriculture together with the Ministry of Energy decided to allocate diesel fuel to the regions to help farmers and minimize the consequences of lasting rainfall. The admission of requests from the regions began September 18," said Saparov.

According to the regional akimats, general demand in diesel fuel is 73,000 tons. 19,000 tons will be provided from unsold fuel reserve at a price not exceeding 250 tenge per litre.