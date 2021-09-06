EN
    14:12, 06 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Rain and cold snap to sweep across Kazakhstan over next three days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the upcoming three days, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of the country is to brace for rainfalls and severe thunderstorm in the north under the influence of the weather front. Only the southern parts are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. Cold snap is to send the mercury plunging to 2 degrees Celsius in Kostanay region at night on September 8-9, in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions on September 9.

    Temperature is to stand at 5-10 degrees Celsius at night, 14-22 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, northwest in the southeast, 2-7 degrees Celsius at night and 13-23 degrees Celsius at daytime in the north, center, 7-12 degrees Celsius at night and 20-25 degrees Celsius at daytime in the east, and 10-15 degrees Celsius at night and 22-27 degrees Celsius at daytime in the south, southeast.


