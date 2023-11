ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued freeze warning for Astana for coming days.

According to Kazakhstan’s main forecaster, rains will douse the capital city on May 16. Nighttime freeze is forecast on May 17-18, with air temperature to fall to -1-3°C.

As reported earlier, freeze warning remains in effect for Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.