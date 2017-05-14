Rain and gusty wind to hit Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Rainfalls, thunderstorms, fog, gusty wind and dust storm are forecast for some regions. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay region early in the morning.



Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region.



Hail is expected in Karaganda region.