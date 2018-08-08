EN
    12:18, 08 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Rain and hail forecast for Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 9-11.


    Cold and moist air from the Kara Sea will cause rains, downpours locally, squalls, hail and drop in temperature in the northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to drop to 15-23 degrees Celsius in the northern and central regions, the release reads.

    The rest part of Kazakhstan will observe occasional rains accompanied by thunderstorms. Increase of wind, squalls, dust storms and hail are likely to hit the south of Kazakhstan on August 11.

