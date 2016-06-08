Rain and hail in spots expected in Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, thunderstorm, strong wind and hail in spots are expected in Kazakhstan on June 8. However, northern regions will have foggy weather, and southern and southeastern regions of the country are expected to have no precipitation.

Zhambyl, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will have strong wind and fog is also forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions will also have hail.

Almaty, Zhmabyl and South Kazakhstan regions are expected to have hot weather, and a high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region.