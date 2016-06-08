EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:59, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Rain and hail in spots expected in Kazakhstan today

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, thunderstorm, strong wind and hail in spots are expected in Kazakhstan on June 8. However, northern regions will have foggy weather, and southern and southeastern regions of the country are expected to have no precipitation.

    Zhambyl, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will have strong wind and fog is also forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

    Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions will also have hail.

    Almaty, Zhmabyl and South Kazakhstan regions are expected to have hot weather, and a high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region.

     

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!