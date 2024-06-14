Rain and heat in store for Kazakhstan on Friday

Unsteady weather persists today, June 14, throughout Kazakhstan bringing thundershowers, hail, squalls, and heavy downpours to the country’s eastern and central parts, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

The northwest and south of Kazakhstan are set to observe weather without precipitations.

High wind, dust storms, and fog are expected locally.

Sweltering temperatures are forecast to grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

The fire threat remains high in Ulytau, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau, Zhetysu, Abai, Karaganda, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions.