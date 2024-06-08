Rain and heatwave expected in Kazakhstan June 8

Due to fronts, the greater part of the country is to see unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms. Heavy rain is predicted in the west and north, and hail in the west, north and east, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, only the south of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for high wind as well as dust tides in the southwest in the daytime.

Heatwave is to grip Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhetysu as well as the south of Kostanay regions in the daytime.

High fire hazard is to persist in Mangistau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, west, south, center of Ulytau, west, north of Kyzylorda, southeast, south of West Kazakhstan, north, center of Almaty, west of Aktobe, east of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda and Abai regions.

Extreme fire danger is in place for the desert areas of Turkestan, northwest, south, north of Atyrau, west of West Kazakhstan, south, northeast, center of Kyzylorda, north, center of Mangistau, south of Aktobe regions.