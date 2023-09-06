Rain and sleet expected in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind are to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan on September 7-8, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to the Mets, the country is to brace for heavy rains in the northwest on September 8-9, in the north on September 9 as well as precipitation as rain and sleet in the mountainous areas of the southeast in the nighttime.

The country’s north, east, and center are to expect temperatures to rise to up to 18-25C. The west and northwest of the country are to see temperatures drop to 13-23C. The country’s south, southeast are to brace for 22-30C temperatures.