Rain and sleet forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady, rainy weather will stay in most regions of the country on September 1. Heavy downpour is forecast in northwestern, northern, southern and southeastern regions. Rain and sleet will hit mountainous areas of southeastern regions, Kazinform reports via Kazhydromet.

Western and southwestern regions only will see no precipitation today.

Gusting wind, hail and thunderstorm will batter countrywide, while dust storm is forecast in southwestern and southern regions. Foggy conditions are expected in northwestern, northern and southeastern regions.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Zhambyl region, in eastern, southern and central areas of Kyzylorda region, in northwestern, northeastern and southern areas of Atyrau region, in western areas of Aktobe region, in northern, in southwestern, northwestern and eastern parts of West Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains high in central areas of West Kazakhstan region, in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, in western and northern areas of Abai region.