    14:37, 15 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow back after taste of spring in Italy

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow have returned to most parts of Italy following a taste of spring over the weekend, ANSA reports.

    But the precipitation will not ease the severe drought affecting the centre and north, experts say.

    iLMeteo.it said Tuesday that an Atlantic front will push cold air down from the north to the centre later Tuesday and on into the south on Wednesday.
    By Thursday, it said, temperature lows will again return to around zero over low ground in most parts.
    The worst of the bad weather will hit Italy Tuesday with widespread snow from the Lombard Alps down towards the Apennines.
    Rain and thunderstorms will affect southern parts Wednesday, bringing temperatures down.
    Conditions should become sunny ad mild again from Thursday on.


